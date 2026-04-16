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Fuel hike sparks fear of higher school fees, transport costs

By Lewis Nyaundi | Apr. 16, 2026
Some of the students waiting to board buses to travel for the opening of the schools for the second term in Mombasa County on April 2025. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Parents could face higher school transport and possibly fee charges when learners report for the second term, following the latest fuel price increase that is already straining household budgets.

In the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), fuel prices were sharply increased on April 14, with petrol rising to Sh206.97 per litre, diesel to Sh206.84, and kerosene to Sh152.78 per litre.

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higher school transport and possibly fee Cost of living National Parents Association Back to School
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