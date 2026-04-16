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Kindiki warns against politicising fuel prices

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 16, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Kilifi County. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has cautioned opposition leaders against politicising rising fuel prices, attributing the increase to global disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Speaking on Thursday during a development tour of Chonyi Constituency in Kilifi County, Kindiki said the surge in fuel costs was driven by external factors, including instability in the global oil market following tensions involving the United States and Iran in the Persian Gulf.

“Do not politicise fuel prices. The rise has not been occasioned by the Government of Kenya but by external shocks in the global oil sector,” he said.

Kindiki noted that the government had already taken steps to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of fuel, including the recent reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products from 16 per cent to 8 per cent. He added that more interventions would be announced.

He urged leaders to refrain from inciting the public, emphasizing that demonstrations would not resolve the issue.

“There is no solution in demonstrations. The answer lies in short-term and long-term policy interventions,” he said.

During the visit, Kindiki commissioned and inspected several development projects, including the construction of student hostels at Rabai Technical Training Institute, a tuition block at Chonyi Comprehensive School, and ongoing works at Rabai Huduma Centre.

He also assessed progress on the Misufini A Last Mile Electricity Supply Project and later addressed residents at Uwanja wa Faya.

At the same time, he revealed that Kilifi County is set to benefit from 385 kilometres of road projects valued at Sh25 billion, alongside 17 modern markets, affordable housing units, hostels and institutional accommodation projects worth Sh22 billion.

Additionally, the government has allocated Sh2.1 billion to connect 23,589 more households to electricity in the county.

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