Kindiki, Waiguru rally Mt Kenya support for Ruto re-election

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at Kagumo area of Kirinyaga Central Constituency on April 16 2026[DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru have vowed to work together to rally the Mt Kenya region behind President William Ruto’s re-election.

The duo urged residents to firmly back the government to “harvest” development benefits, noting that the region overwhelmingly supported the current administration.