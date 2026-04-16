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Kindiki, Waiguru rally Mt Kenya support for Ruto re-election

By DPCS | Apr. 16, 2026
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at Kagumo area of Kirinyaga Central Constituency on April 16 2026[DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Kirinyaga  Governor Anne Waiguru have vowed to work together to rally the Mt Kenya region behind President William Ruto’s re-election.

The duo urged residents to firmly back the government to “harvest” development benefits, noting that the region overwhelmingly supported the current administration.

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Governor Anne Waiguru William Ruto Re-election Mt Kenya Region
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