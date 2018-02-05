Mesut Ozil poses with lucky charm Rihanna after she watched Arsenal destroy Everton

By Mirror Monday, February 5th 2018 at 09:46
Mesut Ozil in action [Photo:Courtesy]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored on his debut as Henrikh Mkhitaryan registered three assists.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil's week just keeps getting better.

After putting pen to paper on a new deal worth a staggering £350,000 a week a few days ago - he got to celebrate with his 'lucky charm' popstar pal.

Arsenal hosted a very special guest for their impressive 5-1 victory over Everton on Saturday afternoon as global pop star Rihana watched on from the stands.

Straight after the match, the German uploaded a snap of himself and the 'Umbrella' star with the caption: "She knows which football teams to support."

Mesut Ozil (R) poses with Rihanna (L) after the match against Everton [Photo:Courtesy]

Ozil later added on Twitter: "Still unbeaten with Riri."

And that's because they first met in Brazil during 2014's World Cup final when Ozil's international pals beat Argentina 1-0 in the showpiece event.

Always one for a party Rihanna helped the Germany squad celebrate after they lifted the biggest trophy in football.

Back in London and Arsene Wenger handed a debut to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Gabon striker made an instant impact playing a crucial role in the game's opening goal.

Aubameyang flicked the ball on to Henrikh Mkhitaryan who then delivered a brilliant cross for Aaron Ramsey to slot home.

Laurent Koscielny then doubled the host's lead before Ramsey got his second of the game.

Aubameyang then got a goal of his own, linking up with old friend Mkhitaryan just before half-time.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after his debut goal [Photo:Courtesy]

Wales international Ramsey then wrapped up Arsenal's victory in the second half by completing his hat-trick.

Aaron Ramsey scored an hat-trick [Photo:Courtesy]

After watching the game from the stands, Rihanna then went to meet some of Arsenal's biggest stars, including her old Ozil.

