Arnold Origi’s transfer plans of joining Crystal Palace suffers setback

Origi’s transfer to English Premier League team takes a new twist

Arnold Origi’s hope of signing for English Premier League side Crystal Palace now looks unlikely.

According to The Guardian, Palace are closing in on a deal with Getafe CF goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, jeopardizing Origi’s chances of signing for the Eagles.

Early this year, reports emerged that the former Harambee stars shot stopper, who plays for Norwegian outfit Lillestrom, was undergoing trials at Crystal Palace after he made a request to his club to allow him fly to England to secure a deal.

The 33-year-old secured a Norwegian passport in August last year compelling him to end his 12-years career with the Kenyan National Team as Norway laws does not allow dual nationality.

Arnold Origi who is the son to Kenyan legend Austin Oduor and a cousin to Werder Bremen star Divock Origi started his career at Kenyan Clubs Mathare United and Tusker before moving to Norway.

Origi had the most successful season in Europe last year as he helped his club win the domestic cup after a 3-2 victory over Sarpsborg in an exhilarating final that made them qualify for this year’s Uefa Europa League champions.

