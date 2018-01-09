Former Wigan Athletic Juan Carlos Garcia dies at the age of 29

By Mirror Tuesday, January 9th 2018 at 16:51
Juan Carlos Garcia has sadly lost his battle with leukaemia aged 29.

Former Wigan Athletic defender Juan Carlos Garcia has died aged 29 after a battle with leukaemia.

The Latics confirmed the Honduras international, who played for the club between 2013 and 2016, died in his homeland overnight, surrounded by his family.

A minute's silence will be held before the club's match against Peterborough on Saturday.

David Sharpe, Wigan Athletic Chairman, said: “This is such tragic news and we send our deepest condolences as a club to Juan Carlos’ family and friends who have had to sit by and watch this sad story unfold over the past few years.

“We have offered what support we can but, despite the best possible treatment at Christie’s Hospital, Juan Carlos has tragically not been able to beat this terrible illness.

"At just 29 years old, he was far too young to be taken and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

When Garcia's Wigan contract ended in 2016, he was granted permission to remain in the UK to continue his treatment, with support from the club and the PFA.

He returned to Honduras late last year.

In May 2016, Garcia joined the Wigan players after the final game of the season as they paraded the League One Trophy around the DW Stadium.

A full-back, he joined Wigan in 2013 from Honduran club Olimpia and played his only game in a League Cup tie at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City.

He represented Honduras at the 2014 World Cup against Ecuador and Switzerland, having also played in a warm up game versus England.

He went on loan to Spanish side Tenerife in August 2014 but returned to England in January when he was first diagnosed with the illness.

WIGAN ATHLETIC JUAN CARLOS GARCIA HONDURAS INTERNATIONAL
Next Story
Arsenal squad vs Chelsea revealed
LATEST STORIES
Green-grocer from Kayole wins Sh23million SportPesa Mega Jackpot bonus

He used only Ksh100 correctly predicted 16 out of 17 match outcomes.

Former Wigan Athletic Juan Carlos Garcia dies at the age of 29

Former Wigan Athletic defender Juan Carlos Garcia has died aged 29 after a battle with leukaemia.

Arsenal squad vs Chelsea revealed

Arsenal squad vs Chelsea revealed

Chapos just got some swag!

Tacos is a traditional Mexican but since we are in Africa we simply make it our own way

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible Sh672 million mansion - complete with state-of-the-art gym and luxury pool

The Real Madrid star has a home equipped with a state-of-the-art gym and a luxury swimming pool

Midfielder tells Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Manchester United

Midfielder tells Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Manchester United

More Stories
Green-grocer from Kayole wins Sh23million SportPesa Mega Jackpot bonus

He used only Ksh100 correctly predicted 16 out of 17 match outcomes.

Former Wigan Athletic Juan Carlos Garcia dies at the age of 29

Former Wigan Athletic defender Juan Carlos Garcia has died aged 29 after a battle with leukaemia.

Arsenal squad vs Chelsea revealed

Arsenal squad vs Chelsea revealed

Chapos just got some swag!

Tacos is a traditional Mexican but since we are in Africa we simply make it our own way

Midfielder tells Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Manchester United

Midfielder tells Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Manchester United

Women Football: Coach: Queens plan to sign youngsters this year

Vihiga Queens have announced plans to sign young players in readiness for the 2018-2019 season.

From athletics to football: Bolt secures trial with German top-flight club Borussia Dortmund

The Jamaican star takes eight Olympic titles, 11 world titles and three world records to the pitch.

CONFIRMED! Chelsea defender leaves Stamford Bridge

He has been at Stamford Bridge since the age of eight

German-Kurdish soccer player shot at in Germany

A German-Kurdish soccer player convicted in Turkey of support for Kurdish separatists said he feared he had been attacke

We feel like we are sinking, says Real's Marcelo

Real Madrid players feel like their La Liga title hopes are “sinking” into a black hole after they let a 2-1 lead agains

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Tevez returns to Boca for third spell

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Coutinho to join Barca in club record move-Spanish media

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Jose Mourinho reveals why he lives in hotel

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Stoke City sack manager Mark Hughes

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

  • Polo: Samurai edge out Royal Salute

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

  • Wait on Nyayo stadium continues: Sports PS promises Nyayo Stadium will be ready in good time

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

  • Why Kenyan clubs should stop relying on one sponsor

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

  • Mourinho is a "little man", says Chelsea's Conte

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

  • Chelsea held by second-tier Norwich

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Mipango ya soka
    Ratba ya 2018:Shirikisho latoa ratba ya mwaka mpya
    SportPesa Shocker: The betting firm withdraws sports sponsorship in Kenya
    Sportpesa yasmamisha ufadhili wa michezo nchini