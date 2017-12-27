Arsenal set to help Emmanuel Eboue after he revealed he'd contemplated suicide after going broke

By Brian Ukaya Wednesday, December 27th 2017 at 12:37
Premier League giants Arsenal have come out to help former football star Emmanuel Eboue after he revealed he’d contemplated suicide after going broke.

A statement by one of Arsenal’s spokesmen read: 'We are all so sorry to hear the reports about Eboue's recent difficulties and will explore whether we can help in any way.'

Eboue who once ate life with a big spoon and drove expensive cars recently disclosed he had become broke after losing everything to his wife after a rough divorce.

The former Arsenal hero admitted he had seriously considered taking his own life after his financial crisis.

Turkish side Galatasary have also offered to give the former football star an academy coaching role.

Eboue, who played in the 2006 Champions League final for the Gunners against Barcelona is said to be delighted by the offer.

