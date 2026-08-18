Machakos coffee farmers urged to increase production

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Coffee farmer Mukonyo Malua on her farm in Machakos County. [File, Standard]

Coffee farmers affiliated to Lower Eastern Coffee Millers (LECOM) have been urged to increase production and shares to boost the miller.

Speaking during the miller's 7th annual general meeting on Monday, the Machakos Co-operation Union (the umbrella body of the mill and coffee farmers from the region), chairman Alexander Kaindi, the mill is counted nationally due to its rapid growth in the last seven years.

He said the plant has prioritised efficient milling services and creating value for the members and stakeholders to drive success.

"My board, however, takes this opportunity to express sincere gratitude to cooperative societies, estates, respective individuals and all other shareholders for their continued support to the miller's growth," he said.

Kaindi announced that they had already established a brokerage company, Eastern Kenya Coffee Marketing Company, to enhance diverse coffee marketing for the miller and union, terming it a milestone towards great achievement.

The Machakos Cooperative Union CEO Martin Malila, said they are at the forefront of championing coffee value addition through roasting, packaging and marketing for both local and outside consumption.

He called on members to support the initiative to drive the miller’s growth.

Mr Malila, at the same time, called on local coffee farmers to join the miller's members in taking their coffee to the plant instead of transporting to distant destinations.

He said the formation of LECOM was aimed at safeguarding the local coffee from being manipulated by distant millers.

"l therefore call upon all coffee growers from lower Eastern and beyond to deliver their produce to our miller for processing and avoid incurring unnecessary expenses of taking the commodity outside the region," he said.

The CEO said the efficient services of LECOM had attracted outside coffee farmers.