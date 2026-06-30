Calls to modernise technology to secure Kenya's agricultural future

Stakeholders urge tech-driven farming to secure Kenya's agricultural future. [Courtesy]

Kenya must urgently bridge the climate resilience and technology gap facing its farmers if agriculture is to remain the backbone of the economy and fully capitalise on expanding export opportunities, stakeholders said during the China (Shandong)-Kenya Agricultural Business Matchmaking Conference.

While the sector has rebounded in recent years, supported by improved weather, fertiliser subsidies and increased production of maize, dairy and export crops, industry leaders warned that climate change, soil degradation and limited access to modern farming technologies continue to threaten long-term food security and growth.