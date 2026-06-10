Kagwe pushes for global ban on hazardous farm chemicals

Douglas Ndege, a farmer in Borabu, Nyamira County, sprays his beans with herbicides. [Stanley Ongwae/Standard]

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has called for urgent global action to eliminate hazardous agricultural chemicals, warning that farmers in developing countries continue to be exposed to products banned elsewhere due to health and environmental concerns.

Speaking during the opening of the World Farmers Organization (WFO) Annual Meeting 2026 in Nairobi, Kagwe urged governments, regulators and industry players to end what he described as double standards in the regulation and distribution of agricultural inputs.