New law seeks to transform agricultural and industrial sectors

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KIPI Managing Director John Onyango and Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali Association CEO Richard Muteti during Homabay's second International Investment Conference. [File, Standard[

The Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry is betting on the proposed Geographical Indications Bill, 2026, to transform Kenya’s agricultural and industrial sectors by boosting farmers’ incomes, creating jobs and positioning local products in premium global markets.

The draft law is being spearheaded in partnership with the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI) and seeks to establish a legal framework for the recognition and protection of products whose unique qualities are linked to specific regions.

Stakeholders claimed the bill is important to Kenya because it is going to unlock a lot of potential in various parts of the country, with rural communities deriving benefits from the Bill.

Speaking in Kisumu during a stakeholders' public participation, KIPI Managing Director John Onyango, said they intend to cover 47 counties by Friday.

"We started with Nairobi last Friday and today we are doing this in Nyeri to cover central and Garissa to cover North Eastern region and Kisumu to cover Nyanza region. On Thursday, we will go to other centres in Eldoret, Mombasa and other parts of the country," he said.

Mr Onyango noted that the current practise is that geographical products are protected under the trademark law, but the trademark law is inadequate to provide comprehensive coverage for protection.

The MD noted that it is paramount to create awareness to people so they can know that there is a law that can protect them.