Firm embarks on restocking endangered tilapia species in Lake Victoria

Victory Farms workers handling fingerlings during restocking in Lake Victoria. [James Omoro, Standard]

A project of restocking endangered species of tilapia known as Oreochromis esculentus has begun in Lake Victoria, Homa Bay County.

The project is being undertaken by aquaculture firm, Victory Farms, in partnership with the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI)

KMFRI gave out broodstocks, which the Victory Farms uses to produce fingerlings in its hatcheries.

The production of the fingerlings began by putting female fish in ponds for up to six weeks to lay eggs, which were fertilised into fingerlings.

The Senior Manager in charge of Partnership and Development at Victory Farms, Mike Ouya, explained that the ponds are designed in a manner that makes them look like a normal environment for breeding fish.

When the eggs have hatched, the fingerlings are collected and reared under close monitoring in ponds.

“Finally, the fingerlings are taken into the lake after three or four months,” Ouya said.

The initiative has led to restocking of more than 200,000 fingerlings at Kosodo in Suba South Sub-county.

He said they were also partnering with beach management units (BMUs) to conserve sections of Lake Victoria and prevent illegal fishing.

“As a company, we have a responsibility to protect the environment of Lake Victoria where we operate. We want to ensure the fish species exists again in large numbers,” Ouya said. Victory Farms workers during restocking of endangered species of tilapia in Lake Victoria. [James Omoro, Standard].

Ouya said the fish can mature within seven months to be ready for harvesting.

Victory Farms Community Engagement Officer David Otieno was optimistic that the initiative would bearfruit in the near future.

“We do this as corporate social responsibility with the sole purpose of conserving Lake Victoria with the availability of fish,” Otieno said.

Fishermen expressed optimism that the initiative will increase the fish population in the lake.

“Through these conservation methods, the lake will regain its lost glory through the availability of enough fish. This lake used to feed hundreds of families many years back,” said Maurice Muswaya, a fisherman.

Meanwhile, Victory Farms has also donated 2.5 million fingerlings to small-scale farmers in Homa Bay County to boost fish production.

The farmers will rear the fish in ponds.

Victory Farms Chief Development Officer Caesar Asiyo said the initiative is aimed at encouraging small-scale fish farming.

“We want many farmers to rear fish because it is the lowest-priced animal protein. There is a serious reason for people to engage in fish farming,” Asiyo said.

Homa Bay County Fisheries Director Michael Omondi said the fingerlings donation will boost food security in the area.

“For us to have enough maize, farmers must be supported with seeds. That is why fish farmers should be supported with fingerlings,” Omondi said.

He noted that the fingerlings are expected to boost fish production in ponds from the current 39 tonnes to 106 tonnes annually.

“The donation of fingerlings by Victory Farms will boost production of fish in ponds, and we expect to begin realizing this change by December this year,” Omondi said.

Fish is a popular delicacy not only for the people of Nyanza but across the country. The improved production of fish is expected to boost food security in Kenya.