Giant seafarer lobbies in pact to better members' welfare

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Korea Marine Transport Container (KMTC) Shipping Line's vessel christened MV KMTC Hochmihn docking at Berth 22 at the Port of Mombasa. [File-Standard]

Kenyan seafarers have penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that signals one of the most consequential developments in the country's maritime labour movement in recent times.

The agreement between Seafarers Union of Kenya (SUK), Kenya Seafarers Welfare Association (KSWA), and Independent Mkunazini Seafarers Organisation (IMSO) represents far more than ink on paper.

It signals a long-overdue recognition that Kenyan seafarers have suffered not from a deficit of talent, competence, or international competitiveness, but from a chronic shortage of unity.

''For decades, fragmentation among seafarer organisations has weakened advocacy, diluted policy influence, and fostered unnecessary divisions within a profession whose very essence demands solidarity. This accord sends an unequivocal message: those divisions need not define the future," Andrew Mwangura, a veteran seafarer and former Secretary General of SUK, said.

He observed that the presence of former Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) chairman Hamisi Mwaguya, alongside members of Mombasa's political leadership during the MoU signing, underscored the occasion's significance.

''Their attendance reflects a growing awareness that seafarer welfare transcends industrial relations—it is a matter of national economic consequence. Kenya's ambition to emerge as a leading blue economy and maritime nation cannot succeed without investing in and protecting the men and women who keep our vessels moving," Mwangura said.

He explained that while individual organisations have worked tirelessly to address employment, welfare, training standards, and seafarer rights, their efforts have too often proceeded in isolation.

This fragmentation, Mwangura added, has allowed critical issues such as inadequate sea-time opportunities, delayed issuance of Seafarers' Identity Documents (SIDs), persistent unemployment among qualified cadets, unfair recruitment practices, and insufficient social protection to fester.

Another veteran seafarer, Eddy Mpilo, said a united front commands greater credibility when engaging government ministries, the KMA, maritime training colleges, shipping companies, port operators, international labour bodies, and development partners.

''It enables the maritime workforce to speak with one voice on policy reforms, legislative amendments, and national maritime strategy,'' Mpilo said.

He reiterated that the timing for the signing ceremony could scarcely be more opportune.

"Kenya stands at a transformative juncture in blue-economy development. The Port of Mombasa continues its expansion, Lamu Port gradually comes online, inland waterways attract renewed investment, offshore energy prospects emerge, and international demand for qualified seafarers remains robust. Yet paradoxically, thousands of trained Kenyan seafarers remain jobless or underemployed,'' said Mwangura.

He noted the nation has invested substantially in maritime education and training. Institutions produce graduates with internationally recognised qualifications.

''Yet a persistent shortage of shipboard training opportunities prevents many cadets from obtaining the sea service required for certification. The result: frustrated young maritime professionals and the haemorrhaging of valuable human capital,'' he said.

''A united seafarers' movement is better positioned to negotiate structured cadet placement programmes with shipowners, advocate bilateral agreements with foreign maritime administrations, and support government initiatives to expand employment opportunities for Kenyan officers and ratings in the international fleet,'' Mwangura said.

Life at sea remains among the world's most demanding vocations, with Mwangura saying seafarers spend months separated from families, labour under challenging conditions, and frequently contend with contract disputes, abandonment, unpaid wages, mental health pressures, piracy risks, and emergency repatriation.

''These realities demand robust institutions capable of delivering legal support, welfare services, counselling, and emergency intervention. No single organisation can effectively address every challenge confronting today's seafarer. Collaboration is not merely desirable—it is essential,'' he said.

Other independent observers state that the MoU also signals an important cultural shift while acknowledging that healthy cooperation does not require organisations to surrender their identities.

''Rather, it encourages collective action on issues where common interests outweigh institutional differences. Mature labour movements worldwide have long recognised that unity of purpose trumps competition for membership or influence,'' he said.

''Kenya's maritime sector has often suffered from personality-driven divisions rather than policy-driven collaboration. The agreement thus signals a willingness to place seafarers' interests above organisational rivalry—and that alone deserves commendation,'' he said.

Fresh calls emerged from seafarers who attended the meeting with political leadership, particularly sitting members of parliament from the coast region and beyond being challenged to show goodwill and offer timely support to matters of seafaring.

"The national parliament, county governments, and national institutions should work closely with the newly unified maritime organisations to develop policies that promote employment, strengthen maritime education, improve welfare systems, and enhance labour protections," Elvis Mzungu, a retired fisherman who worked aboard several foreign longliner vessels, said.

Mwangura further pointed out that international experience offers clear lessons.

''Countries with strong maritime labour institutions consistently perform better in supplying competent seafarers to the global fleet. The Philippines, India, and several European maritime nations have demonstrated that close cooperation between government, industry, training institutions, and labour organisations creates sustainable employment while strengthening national competitiveness,'' he said.