Dr Victoria Mutiso killing: DCI detains two persons of interest

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Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, a clinical psychologist and mental health researcher who was shot dead in an ambush in Nairobi's Upper Hill on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. [Courtesy]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has detained two persons of interest over the fatal shooting of Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso following the deadly ambush in Nairobi's Upper Hill.

Mutiso, one of Kenya's leading clinical psychologists and mental health researchers, served as the Head of Research at the Africa Mental Health Research and Training Foundation (AMHRTF).

She also served as a director at the Africa Institute of Mental and Brain Health (AFRIMEB), where she led research on youth mental health, substance abuse and homelessness.

She was shot dead on Wednesday, July 29, while travelling in a taxi near Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

A Toyota Prado reportedly blocked the vehicle at the junction of Mbagathi Link Road and Mawenzi Road before gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire and fled.

The DCI said Thursday that homicide detectives, supported by forensic specialists, have interviewed witnesses, analysed evidence and conducted targeted operations since taking over the investigation.

Detectives also searched premises linked to the persons of interest and recovered exhibits that are undergoing forensic analysis.

“The DCI further confirms that two persons of interest are in lawful custody and are undergoing interrogation as part of ongoing investigations,” the agency said.

The DCI withheld the identities of the suspects, saying releasing their details could compromise the investigation.

“Additional investigative actions remain underway as detectives continue to analyse the recovered exhibits and pursue other critical leads. The identities of the persons of interest are being withheld at this stage to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” the agency explained.

Police are also examining reports that Mutiso had previously reported threats to her life before the attack, while detectives continue reviewing CCTV footage and conducting ballistic analysis as part of the investigation.

“The DCI remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, impartial and expeditious investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and ensure that any person found culpable is brought to justice in accordance with the law,” the statement noted.