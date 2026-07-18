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Seafarer groups unite to push for jobs, reforms

By Patrick Beja | Jul. 18, 2026
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Kenya’s maritime stakeholders have signed an agreement to unite seafarer organisations [file]

Kenya’s maritime  stakeholders have signed an agreement to unite seafarer organisations under a single platform and strengthen advocacy for employment, welfare and policy implementation in the country’s growing blue economy.

The agreement brings together the Seafarers Union of Kenya (SUK), Kenya Seafarers Welfare, Seafarers Movement and Mkulazini Independent Seafarers, marking what leaders described as a historic step towards speaking with one voice on issues affecting Kenyan seafarers.

SUK chairman Captain Peter Munga said the MoU represents more than a signed document, describing it as the beginning of a new chapter for Kenyan seafarers.

“This is is the beginning of our journey as seafarers to walk together as one so that we can present our issues to the government and find lasting solutions to the challenges affecting our members,” he said.

He noted that although the government has invested in various blue economy initiatives, support for seafarers has remained inadequate. He called for closer collaboration with both the national and county governments to improve training opportunities, welfare programmes and employment prospects.

Munga said the unified body would develop a structured work plan with short-, medium- and long-term targets to be presented to the government for implementation.

“We no longer want different groups speaking separately. We want one coordinated voice that represents all seafarers and works with the government to implement practical solutions,” he added.

Albert Adembesa said the new alliance aligns with this year’s World Maritime Day theme, “From Policy to Practice: Empowering Maritime Excellence.” He emphasised the need for existing maritime laws and policies to be fully implemented, arguing that proper enforcement would create more employment opportunities for Kenyan seafarers.

“We believe this marks a new beginning where policies move into practice. Once the legislation that has already been passed is fully implemented, our seafarers will have access to more jobs and better working conditions,” he said.

Former Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) chairman Hamisi Mwaguya described the new pact as the fulfilment of a long-held dream of bringing together fragmented seafarer groups.

Meanwhile, SUK shop steward Alfan Jilani appealed to President William Ruto to prioritise investment in commercial vessels rather than ferries to create employment opportunities for trained Kenyan seafarers.

“We are asking the President to use the allocated funds to buy ships instead of ferries. Those ships will provide employment opportunities for our seafarers and strengthen the blue economy,” he said.

Jilani also highlighted challenges facing seafarers, including low wages, exploitation and the lack of formal employment contracts.

“Many seafarers are underpaid, and some work without proper contracts, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation. We believe this unity will help address these challenges,” he added.

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Related Topics

Kenya Maritime Seafarer Organisations Kenya Maritime Authority President William Ruto
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