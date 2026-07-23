EAC stakeholders in new push to end regional trade barriers

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The Kenya-Uganda border post at Busia in Western Kenya. The lack of free movement of goods and people between countries is a major hindrance to regional trade. [File, Standard]

The East African Community (EAC) secretariat has reiterated calls for its partner states to eliminate domestic administrative bottlenecks that continue to delay the movement of goods and services.

EAC Secretary General Ambassador Stephen Mbundi said if the trade bloc were to achieve its target of increasing intra-EAC trade to 50 per cent by 2030, it must act on the trade barriers.

Mbundi made the remarks during a high-level implementation mission to the Sirari-Isebania and Busia-Busia One Stop Border Posts (OSBP) early this month.

Held under the theme "From Policy to Practice: Enhancing the Efficiency of One-Stop Border Posts and Corridors to Deepen EAC Integration", the mission marked the Secretary General's first official assessment of regional border operations since assuming office.

It reflected the EAC's renewed commitment to translating regional agreements into practical improvements at border posts, where regional integration is experienced daily by businesses, traders and citizens.

During the mission, the SG toured border facilities, inspected cargo clearance operations, and held consultations with national and local government leaders, customs and immigration authorities, border agencies, transporters, freight forwarders, cross-border traders, business associations, and local communities.

The engagements assessed the implementation of EAC trade facilitation programmes, identified operational bottlenecks, and agreed on practical measures to improve the movement of goods, services, and people across the region.

The mission confirmed that the bloc's flagship trade facilitation initiatives—including the one-stop border post concept, coordinated border management, the single customs territory and the EAC customs bond—are delivering measurable results.

"Border clearance has become faster, cooperation among border agencies has improved, cargo movements are more predictable, and businesses are benefiting from lower transaction costs and simplified customs procedures," said Mbundi.

At Sirari, officials reported sustained growth in trade volumes, reflecting increasing confidence in regional trade facilitation measures and continued investment in border infrastructure. The Secretary General also commended the strong cooperation between communities on both sides of the border, where trade, cultural exchanges and joint sporting activities continue to strengthen the East African identity beyond government programmes.

"The Sirari-Isebania border is a gateway connecting two of Africa's premier tourism destinations—the Maasai Mara and Serengeti ecosystems. Efficient border management is essential not only for facilitating trade but also for promoting multi-destination tourism, easing the movement of visitors and positioning East Africa as a single, globally competitive tourism destination," he said.

In Busia, one of the community's busiest border crossings, Mbundi observed a vibrant commercial ecosystem that supports thousands of traders, transporters and service providers every day, including persons with disabilities.

He noted that efficient border management is not merely an administrative objective but a catalyst for job creation, improved livelihoods, stronger regional value chains and inclusive economic growth.

While acknowledging the progress achieved, stakeholders highlighted several challenges that continue to hinder the efficient movement of goods and people across the region.

Key concerns included inadequate border infrastructure, particularly the lack of modern non-intrusive cargo scanners; increasing congestion as trade volumes grow; high exchange rate fluctuations; inconsistent implementation of 24-hour border operations; overlapping regulatory procedures among border agencies; domestic taxes and administrative measures that raise the cost of doing business; and the slow integration of digital systems across government agencies.

Cross-border traders, particularly women and youth, also called for increased awareness of the Simplified Trade Regime (STR), improved access to trade information, and stronger support to enable small businesses to transition into formal regional trade.

Responding to these concerns, the Secretary General stressed that the next phase of regional integration must focus on eliminating non-tariff barriers, harmonising domestic regulatory frameworks and strengthening the efficiency of institutions responsible for trade facilitation.

"We have made significant progress in removing tariff barriers. Our priority now is to eliminate the administrative and regulatory obstacles that continue to increase the cost and time of doing business across our region. Regional integration must deliver practical benefits to every trader, investor and citizen," he said.

Recognising the growing role of technology in international trade, Mbundi called for accelerated digital integration of customs, immigration and other government agencies through interoperable platforms capable of supporting coordinated border management, real-time information sharing and fully paperless trade.

He also commended the successful implementation of the EAC customs bond, describing it as one of the community's most significant trade facilitation achievements.

By replacing multiple national guarantees with a single regional bond, the initiative has reduced transport costs, improved predictability and enhanced the competitiveness of the regional market.

During his engagement with the private sector, the EAC boss challenged businesses to view the East African Community as one integrated market rather than eight separate national economies. He encouraged enterprises to expand investment, sourcing, manufacturing and value addition across partner states.

To sustain momentum, the Secretary General directed the EAC Secretariat to establish a structured follow-up mechanism with partner states.

Priority actions will include strengthening coordinated border management, expanding border infrastructure, deploying modern cargo scanners, eliminating non-tariff barriers, harmonising domestic regulatory measures, enhancing trade information desks, promoting wider utilisation of the Simplified Trade Regime, supporting seamless regional tourism, and accelerating digital integration across border agencies.

He further announced that similar implementation and performance assessment missions will be conducted at other one-stop border posts across the community.

Reaffirming the EAC's ambition of increasing intra-regional trade to 50 per cent by 2030, Mbundi stressed that achieving the target will require stronger collaboration among governments, the private sector and border communities.

"The success of East African integration will not be measured by the number of agreements we conclude. It will be measured by how easily our people trade, travel, invest and create opportunities across the region. When a farmer reaches a new market, a trader crosses a border without unnecessary delays, and a tourist moves seamlessly across our region. We will know that integration is delivering real value to our citizens. That is the East Africa we are building together," he stated.