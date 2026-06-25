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EU targets ports, fisheries in Africa with Sh50 billion ocean investment

By Patrick Beja | Jun. 25, 2026

Blue Economy, Mining and Fisheries CS Ali Hassan Joho, Deputy President Kindiki Kithure and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir during the 11th Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa, on June 17, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

The European Union (EU) has announced a series of new financial commitments aimed at strengthening ocean conservation, sustainable fisheries and the blue economy across Africa. 

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European Union Ocean Conservation Sustainable Fisheries Africa's Blue Economy
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