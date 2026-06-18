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African aviation players push for increased connectivity

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 18, 2026
Belgium tourists arrive at the Moi International Airport . [Gideon Maundu, File, Standard]

One of the most striking yet underwhelming facts in the Kenyan and African aviation sectors  is the small share of global travel that Africa has as a continent compared with global peers. 

According to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Africa accounts for only two per cent of global air travel. 

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Related Topics

East African Community Aviation Symposium Intra African Air Connectivity African Aviation Industry Growth Single African Air Transport Market
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