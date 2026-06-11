Real-time electronic tracking system cuts cargo theft, dumping

A section of Nairobi Inland container depot. The depot is to reduce congestion at the Port of Mombasa.3rd July 2022.[FILE/Standard]

Before March 2017, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) ensured that transit cargo trucks were escorted by patrol vehicles to their final destinations.

However, today, thanks to the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS), cargo trucks are now tracked in real time from the point of exit at the Mombasa Port up to the final destination.