Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Real-time electronic tracking system cuts cargo theft, dumping

By James Wanzala | Jun. 11, 2026
A section of Nairobi Inland container depot. The depot is to reduce congestion at the Port of Mombasa.3rd July 2022.[FILE/Standard]

Before March 2017, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) ensured that transit cargo trucks were escorted by patrol vehicles to their final destinations. 

However, today, thanks to the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS), cargo trucks  are now tracked in real time from the point of exit at the Mombasa Port up to the final destination. 

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Northern Corridor Logistics KRA RECTS system Transit cargo security Electronic cargo tracking
.

Latest Stories

Mexico beat South Africa to kick off World Cup
Mexico beat South Africa to kick off World Cup
Football
By AFP
22 mins ago
KCB disburses Sh49b green loans, screens Sh588b for regional financing
Business
By Esther Dianah
46 mins ago
Pochettino rallies USA fans ahead of Paraguay encounter
Football
By AFP
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Out of touch: 'Hustlers' say Mbadi's Sh4.8tn plan won't uplift their lives
By Standard Team 46 mins ago
Out of touch: 'Hustlers' say Mbadi's Sh4.8tn plan won't uplift their lives
Mbadi's bag of goodies for teachers and lecturers
By Lewis Nyaundi 46 mins ago
Mbadi's bag of goodies for teachers and lecturers
Vulnerable groups, village elders get Sh42b
By Rosa Agutu 46 mins ago
Vulnerable groups, village elders get Sh42b
Mbadi admits Kenyans sought to lessen burden but offers little hope
By Macharia Kamau 46 mins ago
Mbadi admits Kenyans sought to lessen burden but offers little hope
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved