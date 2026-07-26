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Leap of faith: The making of Sifuna

By Standard Team | Jul. 26, 2026
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The quest to dislodge President William Ruto from power yesterday flipped a new chapter as the Linda Mwanainchi brigade propped Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as their potential candidate to alter the country’s political architecture and usher in new leadership in next year’s General Elections.

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Edwin Sifuna Linda Mwananchi 2027 Presidential Race United Opposition
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