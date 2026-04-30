Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Mombasa-bound ship hijack signals troubling return of Somali piracy

By Benard Sanga | Apr. 30, 2026
A ship offloads cargo at the Port of Mombasa. Piracy off the coast of Somalia peaked in 2011 with 212 attacks. [File, Standard]

The redeployment of international naval forces to combat the Yemen-backed Houthis and the U.S/Israel war against Iran has created a security vacuum in the Indian Ocean for Somali pirates to hijack ships.

On April 26, a Turkish ship headed to Mombasa was hijacked by pirates, causing fears that the key trade route was sliding into the chaos witnessed in 2011 during the peak of piracy off the coast of Somalia.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Somali Pirates Indian Ocean Israeli-US-Iran War Mombasa Bound Ship Hijacked
.

Latest Stories

KCB bank launches home loan mortgage facility for MSME business owners
KCB bank launches home loan mortgage facility for MSME business owners
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
31 mins ago
Almost half of French real estate agents enable racism: study
Real Estate
By AFP
31 mins ago
Mombasa-bound ship hijack signals troubling return of Somali piracy
Shipping & Logistics
By Benard Sanga
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Economic survey dampens Ruto's promises of jobs and prosperity
By Macharia Kamau 31 mins ago
Economic survey dampens Ruto's promises of jobs and prosperity
Mudavadi, Wetang'ula meet Western MPs
By Ndungu Gachane 31 mins ago
Mudavadi, Wetang'ula meet Western MPs
Drama as former senator Gloria Orwoba is arrested
By Josphat Thiongó 31 mins ago
Drama as former senator Gloria Orwoba is arrested
Warsame gets JSC nod to replace Ibrahim at the Supreme Court
By Kamau Muthoni 31 mins ago
Warsame gets JSC nod to replace Ibrahim at the Supreme Court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved