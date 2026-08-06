Smart solar inverter targets Kenya's growing clean energy demand

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From left: Head of GoodWe Africa Lucas Lu, Pre-sales Manager Patrick Osieno, Kenya Renewable Energy Association Chief Executive Officer Cynthia Angweya Muhati and GoodWe Founder and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Huang during the launch of the E0G2 Series single hybrid inverter in Nairobi on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Kenyan households and businesses could gain better access to reliable and efficient solar power after the launch of a new smart inverter designed to improve energy management and reduce reliance on the national electricity grid.

The EO G2 (3-6kW) solar inverter, unveiled on Wednesday, combines remote monitoring, artificial intelligence-powered energy management and simplified installation to help consumers maximise solar power as Kenya's demand for renewable energy continues to grow.

“Reliable energy is the beginning of economic transformation for any country. We are committed to empowering Kenya with innovative technologies that provide dependable and efficient power for homes and businesses,” noted GoodWe Africa Head Lucas Lu.

The EO G2 (3-6kW) inverter is designed for residential and small commercial installations. It features Bluetooth connectivity for commissioning, built-in Wi-Fi for remote monitoring and a touch-screen interface that allows users to configure and monitor the system.

The inverter also integrates with smartphones to support AI-powered energy management while retaining conventional button controls. It operates in a low-noise mode and is designed to support high-demand appliances, including air conditioners.

GoodWe Technical Manager Patrick Osiemo explained that the product builds on the company's previous generation by introducing improved safety features and smarter energy management.

The Kenya Renewable Energy Association (KEREA) Chief Executive Officer Cynthia Angweya Muhati welcomed the company's investment in training installers, saying skilled technicians are critical to maintaining quality and consumer confidence.

“Training gives us confidence that installations are being handled by qualified professionals, which ultimately enhances safety and consumer confidence,” observed Muhati.

Muhati added that KEREA is working with regulators to ensure renewable energy equipment entering the Kenyan market meets quality and safety standards while supporting wider adoption of clean energy technologies.

GoodWe, which is recognised by BloombergNEF as a Tier 1 inverter manufacturer, said the launch reflects its plans to expand its presence in Kenya as demand for solar energy continues to grow.

Kenya's demand for solar power has increased in 2026 as electricity costs rise and more households and businesses seek alternatives to the national grid.