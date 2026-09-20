When blaming Uhuru becomes political strategy

Nearly four years after William Ruto became President, Uhuru Kenyatta remains a recurring character in Kenya’s political conversation. His name continues to surface on the economy, debt, fuel prices, Gen Z, opposition politics and, increasingly, his retirement benefits. At what point does holding a former president accountable for his record become scapegoating?
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