G-to-G fuel con: Museveni ditches Ruto, says oil importation scheme swindling Uganda

The controversial Kenya and Gulf countries government-to-government (G-to-G) fuel importation agreement that President William Ruto described last year as the best deal for the country has returned to haunt his administration after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described the arrangement as a “monumental scam” that ripped off Ugandan taxpayers.

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