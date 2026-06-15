Tech firms expand beyond smartphones as consumer ecosystems grow

Audio By Vocalize

Oraimo African Regional Manager Jerry Hu speaks during the Oraimo Innovation Gala in Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Technology companies are widening their reach beyond smartphones and basic accessories as they compete for a larger share of consumer spending, moving into home appliances, personal care devices and other household products.

The shift reflects slowing growth in core mobile hardware markets and rising competition among manufacturers that once depended on chargers, earphones and power banks as their main revenue drivers. Firms are now bundling products into wider ecosystems designed to keep consumers within a single brand across multiple aspects of daily life.

The strategy mirrors a pattern that gained ground in Asian markets and is now spreading into Africa as disposable income rises and demand grows for connected devices that extend into homes, workplaces and personal routines.

Instead of focusing on a narrow product line, manufacturers are increasingly building portfolios that span audio devices, wearables, grooming tools, kitchen equipment and smart home appliances, as firms move away from single-category offerings. The approach is intended to drive repeat purchases and strengthen brand retention in a crowded market.

Retailers across major cities are also adjusting shelf space and online listings to reflect demand for lifestyle technology products as consumers shift from standalone gadgets to bundled ecosystems.

Industry analysts say the trend reflects a structural change in consumer electronics, where competition is no longer defined only by hardware specifications but by the breadth of products a brand can offer across everyday use cases.

In Kenya, the shift was visible this month when consumer technology firm Oraimo introduced an expanded range of products that extends beyond its traditional mobile accessories line.

The company showcased products spanning audio devices, smart watches, personal care tools, home appliances and baby care items, marking a move toward a broader consumer lifestyle portfolio.

Oraimo Audio Chief Executive Officer Kevin Yuan said the expansion reflects the company’s effort to meet changing consumer needs across multiple product categories.

“We are building a wider ecosystem that connects different aspects of daily life for consumers through accessible technology,” said Yuan.