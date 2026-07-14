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Western region MPs rally behind Wetang'ula as Ruto's preferred successor

By Jackline Inyanji | Jul. 14, 2026
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Speaker Moses Wetangula addresses a crowd. [Courtesy]

A section of Members of Parliament MPs from the Western region has rallied behind National Assembly Speaker and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula, declaring him the region's preferred candidate to succeed President William Ruto after the end of his constitutional tenure.

The legislators said the Western region, which has for decades supported other leaders' presidential ambitions, should now unite behind one of its own, arguing that Wetangula's vast political experience and national stature make him best placed to lead the country in the future.

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Related Topics

Speaker Moses Wetangula Western Region Politics William Ruto Western Region MPs
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