Is KK locking us into a Generational Trap?

President William Ruto, March 9, 2026. [PSC]

We’re now in the semi-finals of, in my view, the latest version of one of the world’s great social experiments, sorry, sports tournaments – the Football World Cup 2026.

The context here – accepting different rules of recognition – is that this is the competitive outcome of FIFA’s 211 membership as against, say, the International Olympic Committee’s 206-member club, before we get to the politics of the UN’s 193 (WHO 194, IMF 190, WTO 164) or security-driven Interpol’s 196. It’s the difference between FIFA membership as market expansion (inclusion?) and others as a political-financial burden (exclusion?). Which might be why this tourney looks more exciting for the everyday person in the Global South (as an experience) than the Global North (as a result).