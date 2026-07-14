University admissions: What next?

Entrance gate to Moi University main campus, Kesses. [Courtesy]

The wait is over; students have been placed in courses and universities, not necessarily of their choice. Some will smile all the way to class; others will cry at home. The courses and the universities will determine their lifelong trajectory, but not 100 per cent.

It sounds like the United States (US) around March, when universities release their admission results. Curiously, the Ivy League universities - from Harvard to Brown release the admission results on the same day.