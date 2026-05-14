Lamu rising digital economy through youth skills training

Mbarak Bahjaj, Deputy Governor of Lamu County presents a Certificate of Completion to Rose Waithera during the DigiTruck Graduation at Mokowe, Lamu. [Photo Courtesy]

When Rose Waithera enrolled for digital skills training under the Huawei DigiTruck Programme in Lamu County, she was heavily pregnant and unsure what the coming weeks would look like.

Each morning, she travelled from Manga to Mokowe using two boats to attend classes. In the middle of the five-week course, she gave birth. But instead of dropping out, she returned to complete the training.