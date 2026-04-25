CS Kabogo: Digital economy now established, focus shifts to governance and accountability

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CS ICT and Digital economy William Kabogo during an interview on KTN News on April 5, 2023. [File, Standard]

The government has intensified its push to strengthen digital trust, governance, and cybersecurity as it deepens its transition into a fully digitised economy, marked by rapid expansion of online public services and rising cyber risks.

Speaking at a digital economy convention in Mombasa, the Cabinet Secretary for Information and the Digital Economy, William Kabogo, said the country’s digital transformation has moved beyond adoption and innovation into a new phase centred on accountability, system resilience, and trust.

“The digital economy is no longer imagined. It is established. What is now at stake is not consensus but governance, not innovation alone but accountability,” he said.

The remarks come as the country accelerates digitisation of public services through the eCitizen platform and expands national ICT infrastructure, while simultaneously confronting an unprecedented rise in cyber threats targeting critical systems.

The government reported significant growth in fibre optic connectivity, increasing from about 8,900 kilometres in 2022 to approximately 30,000 kilometres currently, with a long-term target of 100,000 kilometres.

Public service delivery has also been rapidly digitised, with services on the eCitizen platform rising from under 400 in 2022 to more than 23,000 today.

Kabogo also highlighted ongoing digital inclusion efforts, including digital literacy training for nearly 1.9 million young people and the rollout of hundreds of digital hubs across the country aimed at improving access to digital services.

Despite these gains, the government warned of escalating cyber risks. The CS cited data showing 4.56 billion cyber events recorded in a single quarter, representing a 441 per cent surge.

He cautioned that the risks are no longer abstract but directly tied to essential national systems.

“These events land on real infrastructure on our banks, on our hospitals, on our revenue platforms, and on mobile money rails that carry over 100 million transactions in a single day,” he said.

He added that any failure in digital systems could have immediate consequences for public confidence and economic stability.

To respond to the evolving threat landscape, the government is reviewing key legal frameworks, including the Kenya Information and Communications Act, while strengthening enforcement of the Data Protection Act through the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

Authorities noted that the commission has already issued compensation orders in several cases involving telecom operators, digital lenders, and private platforms.

New policy instruments are also in development, including a Kenya Cloud Policy and an Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies Policy, aimed at strengthening data sovereignty and regulating emerging technologies.

“Innovations will not be slow, but they will not be ungoverned,” the CS emphasised.

He noted that artificial intelligence must be developed within strong governance frameworks to ensure public trust and responsible use.

“We must not simply digitise. We must govern at a world class level,” he said.

Three national priorities were outlined: strengthening digital governance, building cybersecurity and data protection capacity, and deepening collaboration between government and industry stakeholders.

At the same time, President of the ISACA Kenya Chapter, Bonface Asiligwa, emphasised that the digital era demands a deeper focus on trust, resilience, and adaptability across organisations.

Speaking during the ISACA Kenya Annual Conference 2026, Asiligwa noted that digital governance is evolving beyond compliance.

“The conversation is now moving from compliance to resilience, control to adaptability, technology to trust whereby digital trust comes in,” he said.

He added that digital trust is increasingly shaping leadership and organisational reputation.

“Digital trust is the centre of everything as it determines how organisations are perceived and increasingly it determines leadership,” he noted.

Asiligwa also highlighted the realities faced by cybersecurity, audit, and risk professionals operating in increasingly complex environments.

“Threats evolve faster than controls. Expectations continue to rise. Resources are often constrained. And decisions must be made with incomplete information,” he said.

He observed that many system failures are preceded by early warning signals that are often ignored due to misalignment or delayed execution.

Kenya is positioning itself as a regional leader in digital transformation, with upcoming forums such as the Connected Africa Summit expected to advance continental discussions on digital integration, trust, and governance.

Officials and industry leaders agree that the next phase of Kenya’s digital journey will depend less on how fast systems are built and more on how securely and responsibly they are governed.