Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

JKUAT to assemble 3,000 computers for digital hubs countrywide

By Gitau Wanyoike | Apr. 9, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo and JKUAT VC Victoria Ngumi during a tour of the Taifa Computer Assembly Line at JKUAT main campus in Juja, Kiambu County, on April 9, 2026. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

The government has contracted Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) to assemble computers for use in digital hubs to be established across the country, ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has said.

Kabogo noted that the digital hubs are expected to be set up in all 1,450 wards, each equipped with between 50 and 100 computers.

“This university secured a tender to assemble 3,000 devices, while another 7,000 will be assembled by other institutions. These computers will support the rollout of digital hubs in every ward,” he said.

Speaking at JKUAT main campus in Juja, Kiambu county on Thursday, during a tour of the assembly line, the CS said that the government is looking beyond simple assembly, with plans to have universities assemble computers from components locally.

“In the future, we want to reach a point where we can proudly say these computers are fully made here. That means bringing in parts and assembling everything locally,” he said.

Kabogo commended the progress made at the Taifa Computer Assembly Line, saying the government would support expansion to create more jobs for young people.

“If we scale up to five or six assembly lines, we will create more employment opportunities for young men and women. These hubs will also require technicians to handle maintenance and repairs,” he said.

He emphasized the need to train more youth to manage and maintain the computers deployed in digital hubs across the country.

Workers at the Taifa Computer Assembly Line in JKUAT main campus in Juja, Kiambu County, on April 9, 2026. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

JKUAT Vice Chancellor Victoria Ngumi said the facility is also playing a key role in training students through hands-on experience.

“We involve our students in the assembly process so they can gain practical skills and understand how an assembly line operates. This experience prepares them for future opportunities,” she said.

Prof Ngumi hailed the project and welcomed the government’s support, saying that the university has the capacity to expand production.

“We are very proud of this plant and honoured to host the CS. We appeal for more support, including consideration for special economic zone incentives, as we have the capacity to assemble more devices,” she said.

The VC revealed that the university is already planning to move to a larger facility dedicated to the project.

“This facility can assemble even more computers, and we are setting up a bigger space to increase production of computers and other gadgets,” she said. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Digital Hubs ICT CS William Kabogo JKUAT Taifa Computer Assembly Line
.

Latest Stories

Raymond Omolo wanted me dead, claims Osotsi
Raymond Omolo wanted me dead, claims Osotsi
National
By Juliet Omelo
53 mins ago
ASAL farmers face massive losses as drought deepens, KEFFA pushes for special livestock fund
Counties
By Anthony Gitonga
2 hrs ago
Fear of diseases outbreak as Kayole residents demand fixing of broken sewage
Nairobi
By James Wanzala
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

DRAMA REVIEW: Students take centre stage to challenge tradition, injustice and social change
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
DRAMA REVIEW: Students take centre stage to challenge tradition, injustice and social change
Letter from Mogadishu: Democracy takes shape in Somalia as capital swears in new leaders
By David Okwembah 4 hrs ago
Letter from Mogadishu: Democracy takes shape in Somalia as capital swears in new leaders
Senator Ledama, blogger locked in fiery Maasai Mara land feud
By George Sayagie 6 hrs ago
Senator Ledama, blogger locked in fiery Maasai Mara land feud
TEXTBOOKS: Bitok now moves procurement to agency dissolved by cabinet
By Lewis Nyaundi 7 hrs ago
TEXTBOOKS: Bitok now moves procurement to agency dissolved by cabinet
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved