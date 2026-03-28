Konza, Microsoft bank on AI skills to accelerate women in creative economy

Audio By Vocalize

The free online training initiative is designed to equip women with practical skills in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics and responsible AI use. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Konza Technopolis has partnered with Microsoft to launch a new AI skills programme for women, marking a major push to accelerate women’s leadership in Kenya’s digital and creative economy.

Launched during the inaugural Thrive, Elevate and Celebrate (TEC) Women Summit 2026, the free online training initiative is designed to equip women with practical skills in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics and responsible AI use.

The programme also offers mentorship and leadership development to support women’s career advancement in technology.

Held under the theme of ‘Accelerating Women’s Participation and Leadership in Kenya’s Digital and Creative Future’, the summit brought together more than 200 participants from the technology, creative, academic, government and non-government sectors.

Convened under Konza’s Silicon Savannah Women's programme, the event was hosted in partnership with EdSource through its Innovate Her initiative, with sponsorship from Microsoft and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

ICT and Digital Economy Secretary Mary Kerema urged stakeholders to centre inclusion in Kenya’s digital transformation agenda.

“The future of our digital economy will not be defined by how fast we connect systems, but by how deliberately we include women and youth. Women must be at the centre of designing, leading and transforming that future, not on the margins,” she said.

Microsoft National AI Skills Director Winnie Karanu said the programme reflects the company’s commitment to inclusive innovation as AI reshapes every sector of the economy.

“Every company is becoming a tech company. Every industry will rely on AI. History will be written by our actions and our ethics because the future is in our hands,” she said.

The launch comes as Kenya accelerates its digital transformation, with demand for AI-related skills rising across industries.

Speakers and participants stressed that women must not be left behind, noting that inclusive participation is critical for sustainable growth and innovation.

The summit featured plenary sessions and panel discussions on key issues shaping Kenya’s digital and creative economy, including gender-smart digital and AI strategies, inclusive smart cities under the ‘Her City’ concept, building an AI talent pipeline to boost employability, digital rights and online safety, financing women-led technology and creative enterprises, and innovation in the creative economy.

Participants also adopted the TEC Summit Declaration, a multi-stakeholder commitment outlining ten priority actions to strengthen women’s leadership and participation in the digital economy.

These include expanding equitable access to digital opportunities, investing in inclusive digital skills and lifelong learning, unlocking financing for women-led enterprises, advancing gender-responsive digital policies, strengthening inclusive data systems, promoting safe and rights-based digital spaces, fostering multi-stakeholder collaboration, establishing a Kenya Gender, Inclusion and Digital Transformation Observatory, and ensuring accountability and sustained action.

Konza Technopolis CEO John Paul Okwiri said inclusion must be a non-negotiable pillar of Kenya’s digital future.

“Women must not only participate in the AI revolution-they must lead it. At Konza, we are intentionally building an ecosystem where women have equal access to opportunities, leadership and innovation in shaping Africa’s Silicon Savannah,” he said.

Okwiri noted that Konza has met and exceeded the constitutional two-thirds gender rule, with women holding significant positions across its board and senior management and challenged other institutions to follow suit.