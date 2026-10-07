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New stars Owino, Ambale ready to shine for Shujaa at Safari Sevens

By Washington Onyango | Oct. 7, 2026
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Kenya Sevens players celebrate after winning the Africa Sevens title. [Rugby Africa]

Kenya’s next generation of rugby sevens players will get a chance to shine when the Safari Sevens returns to Nyayo Stadium this weekend, with both Shujaa and Morans naming squads that combine experience with fresh talent.

Kenya Sevens head coach Kevin Wambua has handed several players their first opportunity to play for Shujaa as the hosts begin their quest for a fifth consecutive Safari Sevens title.

Co-captain George Ooro will lead the defending champions alongside Samuel Asati, with John Okoth, Gabriel Ayimba and Brian Mutua providing valuable experience to a side determined to maintain its strong record at home.

Elvis Olukusi is among the new faces in the Shujaa squad after helping Kenya to victory in Mauritius. His performances earned him a first call-up to the national team and he will be keen to make an impact on home soil.

Glacious Owino and Rayvon Olindi have also been rewarded with their first Shujaa selections after impressive displays in Mauritius. Their inclusion gives Wambua more options in attack, with the two expected to add speed and creativity to the team.

Nygel Amaitsa, Festus Safari, Patrick Odongo and Victor Odhiambo complete the 12-man squad.

Kenya has been placed in Pool A alongside neighbours Uganda, SportPesa Fast Forward 7s and Scotland.

Shujaa will be under pressure to deliver after dominating the competition in recent years. Playing in front of a home crowd will add to the expectations, but Wambua will hope the new players can settle quickly and combine well with the experienced members of the squad.

Safari Sevens

Shujaa: John Okoth, George Ooro, Elvis Olukusi, Gabriel Ayimba, Brian Mutua, Samuel Asati, Glacious Owino, Rayvon Olindi, Nygel Amaitsa, Festus Safari, Patrick Odongo, Victor Odhiambo.

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Related Topics

Safari Sevens 2026 Kenya Sevens Shujaa Glacious Owino Rayvon Olindi
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