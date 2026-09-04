KCB target Embu 7s boost as national title race heats up

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KCB scrum-half Samuel Asati (centre) in action against Kabras Sugar. [KCB Rugby Media]

KCB Rugby will be looking to tighten its grip on the National Sevens Circuit when the competition moves to Embu this weekend for the penultimate leg of the 2026 season.

The bankers arrive at the Embu 7s at the top of the standings with 76 points, knowing that another strong performance could put them in a commanding position ahead of the final leg: the Christie Sevens next week.

With the national title now within sight, KCB will be aiming to turn its consistent season into another tournament victory.

That is why coach Andrew Amonde expects his players to respond strongly after finishing second at the Driftwood 7s in Mombasa two weeks ago.

Kabras Sugar denied KCB the title after a 15-5 win in the final at Mombasa Sports Club. The result ended KCB's hopes of adding another trophy to its successful season, but Amonde believes the setback can help his side improve.

“We have to take the lessons from Mombasa and use them in Embu. At this stage of the season, every point matters, so we have to be ready from the first match,” Amonde said.

KCB have already shown their strength this season, winning both the Prinsloo 7s and Kabeberi 7s. They also collected important points in the other legs to move to the top of the overall table.

Their task in Embu, however, will not be easy.

KCB have been placed in Pool A alongside Mombasa Rugby, Kenya University’s Blak Blad and Kisumu Rugby.

The bankers will need to negotiate the pool successfully before turning their attention to the knockout matches, where the battle for the tournament title is expected to become even tougher.

Amonde said the team cannot afford to look beyond its opening matches.

“We are not looking at the final yet. Our first job is to get through the pool, and that means giving every opponent the respect they deserve. We have to play with purpose and stay focused throughout the tournament,” he said.

The Embu 7s will also offer KCB an opportunity to build confidence after their narrow miss in Mombasa.

The bankers have remained among the leading sides throughout the circuit and will be keen to maintain that consistency when the pressure increases.

The race for the national crown has also added extra importance to the weekend. KCB's 76 points give them the advantage, but the remaining legs provide their rivals with a chance to close the gap.

Amonde believes his players understand what is at stake.

“The position we are in is a result of the work we have put in throughout the season. Now we have to finish strongly. The players are hungry, and we want to go to Embu and compete for the title,” he said.

2026 National Sevens Circuit standings

KCB Rugby 7s – 76 points

Kabras Sugar 7s – 73 points

Menengai Oilers 7s – 58 points

Daystar Falcons 7s – 52 points

Kenya Harlequin 7s – 52 points

Mwamba 7s – 45 points

Nondescripts 7s – 41 points

Strathmore Leos 7s – 41 points

KU Blak Blad 7s – 36 points

MMUST 7s – 27 points

Nakuru 7s – 25 points

Kisumu 7s – 15 points

Uganda 7s – 13 points

Zetech Oaks 7s – 13 points

NYS Spades 7s – 12 points