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Kabras Sugar to renew rivalry with Strathmore Leos at Embu Sevens

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 2, 2026
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  • Kabras Sugar star Mathias Osimbo during a past training session. [Kabras Sugar]

Kabras Sugar will renew their rivalry with Strathmore Leos when the two sides meet in Pool C at the Embu 7s, the next leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, on September 5 and 6.

The two teams will be joined by Nondescripts and Nakuru RFC in what promises to be one of the most closely watched pools of the tournament.

Kabras head to Embu with confidence after winning the Driftwood 7s in Mombasa, where they beat KCB in the final. They will be hoping to maintain their strong run as the circuit enters another important stage.

Strathmore, meanwhile, return to Division One as an invited team following their relegation last weekend. The Leos have, however, enjoyed success at Embu 7s in recent years and will be looking to use that record to inspire their campaign.

National Sevens Circuit leaders KCB Rugby will headline Pool A alongside MSC Rugby, KU Blak Blad and invited Kisumu RFC.

KCB will be keen to increase their lead at the top of the standings after a strong campaign so far. Kisumu, meanwhile, will be looking to make a good impression against some of the country’s leading sevens sides.

Pool B brings together Menengai Oilers, NYS Spades, Kenya Harlequin and hosts Embu RFC.

Menengai Oilers will be among the teams expected to challenge for a place in the knockout stages, while Embu will have home support behind them.

Pool D features Daystar Falcons, Mwamba RFC, MMUST and newly promoted Zetech Oaks.

Zetech Oaks earned promotion after winning the Division Two competition at the Driftwood 7s and will now test themselves against established Division One sides.

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Related Topics

Kabras Sugar Strathmore Leos 2026 National Sevens Circuit Embu 7s
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