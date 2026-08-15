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Who will blink first as teams battle for Kabeberi 7s glory?

By Washington Onyango | Aug. 15, 2026
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Kenya Harlequin players react after knocking out KCB during the DALA Sevens quarterfinals in Kisumu. [KRU Media]

Dala Sevens champions Kabras Sugar and Prinsloo Sevens champs KCB will continue their battle for this year’s National Sevens Circuit title when the 2026 George Mwangi Kabeberi Sevens gets underway today at the RFUEA Grounds.

Kabras, who finished runners-up in Nakuru and first in Kisumu, lead the overall circuit log with 41 points, six points ahead of the bankers who, despite kicking off the season with a Nakuru golden medal, finished a distant fifth in Lakeside City.

With the battle poised for a dusty sprint down the remaining four legs, Kabeberi has arrived at the right time with the Kabras and KCB set to reignite their rivalry and battle right from the preliminary stages after they were pitted together in Group D.

They will be joined by the ever-explosive Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST RFC) and Nakuru in the already known ‘Group of Death’.

In fact, to show they are serious about this year’s sevens circuit, Kabras have recalled Shujaa quartet of Kevin Wekesa, Jone Kubu, Brian Mutua and Brian Tanga to their 12-man squad that also includes Barthes Cup champion Michael Lukusi.

Coached by South African international fly half Ntabeni Dukisa, the squad, however, retains Adrian Khwesa, Mathias Osimbo, Derrick Ashihundu, Roy Maruti, Fredrick Wangila and Patrick Lumumba who have featured in the opening two rounds.

On the other hand, KCB have also named a strong side consisting of Shujaa co-captains Samuel Asati and George Ooro, Nygel Amaitsa, Floyd Wabwire and David Nyagige who will debut for the bankers after joining them from Impala Saracens.

The Andrew Amonde-led side, who are also the defending champions,  will be chasing a record-extending sixth title but will be wary of MMUST, Nakuru and Kabras.

For MMUST, they do not fear anyone according to head coach John Asila. The Lurambi-based outfit are out to enjoy rugby and build a strong team ahead of their new life in the KRU Championship.

"This is Makaka rugby brought to you by hard-working young players hungry for exposure and success. Our goal has always been to give opportunities and a platform for our young boys and we want to just express our rugby,” said Asila.

Daystar University Falcons will get the day underway with a match against Impala Saracens before Kisumu take on the field against Kenya Harlequin.

Strathmore University Leos will then battle Catholic Monks in the university derby before hosts Mwamba face Nondescripts in the opening four matches of round one.

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