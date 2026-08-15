Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Empowerment drive seeks to cushion farmers from climate shock

By Osinde Obare | Aug. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

File-Standard

The national government has rolled out an empowerment programme in Trans-Nzoia County to cushion farmers from the effects of crop failure, amid calls for the timely supply of subsidised fertiliser to enable residents to plant short-term crops during the expected El Niño rains.

Government departments are working with residents by distributing chicks and fruit tree seedlings to help families diversify their sources of livelihood.

On Thursday, Deputy Director of Livestock Production Josephant Smollo distributed 4,000 day-old chicks to several groups at Mateket in Cherangany and Sirende in Kiminini Constituency.

Smollo, who was accompanied by Trans-Nzoia Woman Representative Lilian Siyoi, said the smart agriculture empowerment programme was key to addressing food insecurity among families.

“Many families have been hit by crop failure, and the government is supporting them to put food on the table,” said Smollo.

Siyoi urged residents to embrace diversification as a way of mitigating the effects of climate change.

She encouraged farmers to adopt smart agricultural practices and grow traditional crops to reduce the impact of erratic weather patterns.

“We need to shift to smart agriculture practices and also embrace traditional crops to overcome the challenge of food insecurity posed by drought,” said Siyoi.

She also called on the government to make subsidised fertiliser available to farmers who plan to plant short-term crops during the El Niño rains.

“The subsidised fertiliser should be made available to support farmers preparing to plant short-term crops during the El Niño rains,” she said.

Many farmers in the county are counting losses and are under pressure from commercial bank loans they took to finance their farming activities.

Most maize fields have recorded crop failure following prolonged drought, leaving hundreds of farmers frustrated.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Livestock Production Smart Farming Climate Change Trans-Nzoia County
.

Latest Stories

Auto dealer Caetano Kenya targets Coast with French, Chinese trucks
Auto dealer Caetano Kenya targets Coast with French, Chinese trucks
Business
By Brian Ngugi
13 mins ago
Inside Kigali's thriving creative scene, where art meets opportunity
Travel & Leisure
By Peter Muiruri
14 mins ago
Hyperspectral imaging: What Kenya's next national vision must not ignore
Opinion
By Dr. Shibwabo C. Anyembe
17 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Showdown as Linda Mwananchi visits Homa Bay
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Showdown as Linda Mwananchi visits Homa Bay
Broad-based coalition faces fresh hurdles as ODM, UDA leaders harden stance
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Broad-based coalition faces fresh hurdles as ODM, UDA leaders harden stance
Panic hits Ruto's camp as growing opposition wave grips Western
By Brian Kisanji and Benard Lusigi 1 hr ago
Panic hits Ruto's camp as growing opposition wave grips Western
Ruto's hand in Kindiki's tribulations
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto's hand in Kindiki's tribulations
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved