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Kabras Sugar recall Kenya Sevens stars ahead of Kabeberi 7s

By Washington Onyango | Aug. 14, 2026
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Kabras Sugar fullback Jone Kubu in action during a past match against KCB.[Kabras Sugar Media]

Dala Sevens champions Kabras Sugar have named a strong side ahead of the 2026 Kabeberi Sevens set to kick off on Saturday at RFUEA Grounds.

The sugar men who sit top of the National Sevens Circuit with 41 points after collecting 22 points in Kisumu and 19 points in Nakuru during the Prinsloo Sevens will be seeking to continue their impressive start to the circuit by eying another final in Nairobi.

Kabras have proven for the past five season how dominant they are in the Kenya Cup by winning the last five successive titles in the longer version of the game and this year they want to prove that they too can play sevens just as good as they play 15s.

To show they are serious about this year’s sevens circuit, Kabras have recalled Shujaa quartet of Kevin Wekesa, Jone Kubu, Brian Mutua and Brian Tanga to their 12-man squad that also includes Barthes Cup champions Michael Lukusi.

Coached by South African international fly half Ntabeni Dukisa, the squad however retains Adrian Khwesa, Mathias Osimbo, Derrick Ashihundu, Roy Maruti, Fredrick Wangila and Patrick Lumumba who have featured in the opening two rounds.

To spice it up, Kabras will play Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST RFC), Nakuru and KCB in Group D labeled the ‘Group of Death’.

Kabras will kick off their Kabeberi campaign against MMUST at 10.20am before facing Nkauru and then later KCB in the afternoon.

Kabras Sugar squad-Derrick Ashihundu, Patrick Lumumba, Fredrick Wangila, Roy Maruti, Michael Lukusi, Jone Kubu, Brian Tanga, Eric Cantona, Mathias Osimbo, Adrian Khwesa, James Olela, Kevin Wekesa, Brian Mutua

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