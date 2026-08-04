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School games: Rugby 7s heavyweights leave rivals in trouble

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Aug. 4, 2026
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Bokoli High School’s Edgar Ouma (right) in action against Kenya Adongo of All Saints in the national Term 2 games at M-Pesa Foundation Academy. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

It was business as usual in rugby 7s, with top guns dominating the action at the ongoing 2026 Kenya Secondary Schools National Term Two games, which enter day three today at Mpesa Foundation Academy, Thika.

Friends School Bokoli, who are on a mission to return the national gong won by their St Peter’s Mumias, compatriots booked their place in the quarter-finals after beating Nyanza’s Anjego Mixed and Eastern’s All Saints Embu 28-5 in their first and second pool matches. Their peers Butula Boys ensured that their region is on course after thrashing homeboys Kamuiru.

Former champions Upper Hill from Nairobi and their bitter rivals Laiser Hill from Rift Valley proved their might as they registered victories to enhance their chances of reclaiming the title they last won in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Upper Hill edged out All Saints 7-0 in their first tie then sealed their last eight spot with a 19-14 win against Nyanza’s Anjego Mixed. Laiser Hill defeated Coast’s Tononoka 38-5 while their Rift Valley counterparts St Anthony’s Boys Senior School Kitale saw off Kirangari from Central 24-0.

Nairobi School suffered a surprise 21-0 defeat to Central champions Njabini whereas Cardinal Otunga Mosocho from Nyanza forced a narrow 7-5 win against Kitondo School from Eastern. Coast champions Kwale dismissed Mutige 26-5 to increase their chances of reaching the last eight.

In the girls’ contest, Western’s Kimobo defeated Eastern’s Muvuti in the opener, then drubbed Gituamba 29-0 to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

It was a good day in office for Rift Valley teams as St Joseph’s Kitale and Itigo Girls also won their respective matches. St Joseph’s, who are seeking to reclaim the title they lost to Kinale last year, thrashed rookies Mwatate from Coast 36-0 whereas Itigo hit Nyanza’s Sigori Complex 26-0.

National regulars St Teresa’s Kithimu from Eastern beat Nyanza’s Nyagichenche 17-10. Moi Forces Academy from Coast showed no respect to their hosts Karima Girls hitting them 29-0 whereas another home side Gatondo lost 24-0 to Nairobi’s Karen C

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Related Topics

Kenya Secondary School Games School Games Rugby 7s schools
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