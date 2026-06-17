Boost for National Sevens Circuit as SportPesa injects Sh34 million

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Kenyan rugby has received a major boost ahead of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit after SportPesa unveiled a sponsorship package worth Sh34.14 million, more than double the amount invested in last year’s competition.

The sponsorship was officially launched just weeks before the start of the 25th edition of the circuit, which begins with the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru on July 25 and 26.

The increased funding is expected to strengthen the country’s premier domestic sevens competition, support host clubs, improve media coverage, and increase prize money for participating teams.

The six-leg series will start in Nakuru before moving to Kisumu for the Dala 7s on August 1 and 2. The competition will then head to Nairobi for the Kabeberi 7s on August 15 and 16 before travelling to Mombasa for the Driftwood 7s on August 22 and 23.

The fifth leg will be played in Embu on September 5 and 6 before the season concludes with the Christie 7s in Nairobi on September 12 and 13. This year’s Christie 7s will be a special edition as the tournament celebrates its 60th anniversary.

From the total sponsorship package, Sh6 million has been allocated to support host clubs while another Sh6 million will go directly to the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU). A further Sh9 million has been set aside for media coverage, marketing activities, and livestreaming to ensure wider visibility for the competition.

Prize money has also been significantly increased. A total of Sh4.14 million has been allocated for rewards, up from the Sh1 million prize pool offered last season.

Division One men’s tournament winners at each leg will receive Sh150,000, while runners-up will earn Sh75,000 and third-placed teams Sh40,000. In the women’s competition, winners will take home Sh100,000, with second and third place earning Sh50,000 and Sh25,000 respectively.

Division Two teams will also benefit, with winners receiving Sh70,000 and runners-up earning Sh30,000.

The overall circuit champions stand to gain even more. The men’s champions will pocket Sh300,000 while second and third place will earn Sh150,000 and Sh100,000 respectively. In the women’s category, the champions will receive Sh200,000, runners-up Sh100,000 and third place Sh50,000.

SportPesa Head of Marketing Willis Ojwang said the company’s relationship with Kenyan rugby goes beyond financial support and is focused on growing the game across the country.

“This is not just about sponsorships; it is about partnerships and growing the sport together,” said Ojwang during the launch.

KRU Chairperson Harriet Okatch welcomed the increased investment, saying it would help strengthen the development pathway for Kenyan rugby.

“Year after year, our partnership with SportPesa has given clubs the resources to organize this circuit, given players a stage to perform, and given our national selectors a bottomless talent pool to draw from. The increased investment this season gives us even greater confidence as we continue building sustainable pathways for both Shujaa and the Lionesses,” she said.

The circuit has become one of the most important talent development platforms in the country, with many players using it as a stepping stone to national team selection.

On the field, defending champions KCB Rugby will begin their quest for a sixth circuit title after dominating the 2025 season. KCB collected a record 126 points and won four of the six tournaments last year.

However, they are expected to face strong competition from Strathmore Leos, who denied them victory in both the Prinsloo 7s and Embu 7s last season. Other contenders include Kabras Sugar RFC, Menengai Oilers and Kenya Harlequin.