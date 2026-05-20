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Experienced Okello, Chajira named in Kenya Lionesses squad for Rugby Africa Cup

By Washington Onyango | May. 20, 2026
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Kenya Lionesses star Janet Okello in action during a past match. [Courtesy, KRU/X]

The Kenya Lionesses have named a strong and experienced squad as they prepare for the Rugby Africa Cup Performance Division, with key senior players Janet Okello and Sheila Chajira included in the team set to carry the country’s hopes in the continental competition.

The selection comes as the national women’s rugby team steps up preparations for a tough tournament that will bring together four nations: Kenya, defending champions South Africa, Uganda and Madagascar.

The competition will test the Lionesses against some of the best teams on the continent as they aim to improve on their last performance.

The squad blends experience and energy, with the coaching staff leaning on players who have been part of Kenya’s recent international campaigns.

In the forwards, the team has included experienced names such as Naomi Muhanji, Knight Otwoma, Phoebe Otieno and Sheila Chajira, who are expected to bring strength, leadership and stability in the physical battles up front.

There is also confidence in the backline where seasoned Kenya Sevens players feature heavily. Janet Okello leads the group alongside Judith Auma, Edith Nariaka, Maureen Muritu, Faith Livoi, Stella Wafula, Freshia Oduor and Sinaida Mokaya.

Their pace, creativity and international experience are expected to give the Lionesses attacking options in key moments.

The Kenya Lionesses finished second in the previous edition of the Rugby Africa Cup Performance Division and will now be aiming to go one better, especially with the added motivation of playing for continental pride.

South Africa entered the tournament as the team to beat after a dominant campaign last time out, where they lifted the title with a commanding win over Madagascar.

Kenya, however, will believe they have learned from that experience and can close the gap this time.

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Kenya Lionesses Squad Rugby Africa Cup 2026 Janet Okello Women's Rugby
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