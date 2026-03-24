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Shujaa keep playoffs dream alive

By Washington Onyango | Mar. 24, 2026
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Kenya Sevens in past HSBC SVNS2 action. [Kenya Sevens, Facebook]

Kenya Sevens kept their dreams of making the SVNS World Championship alive after winning bronze at the Montevideo Sevens that ended over the weekend.

Shujaa headed to Uruguay for the second leg of the HSBC SVNS Division two leg third on the standings with 16 points following their third-place finish at the opening leg played in Nairobi last month.

Requiring another podium finish to keep their hopes alive, Shujaa had to dig deep in their final match in the South American nation to pull off a podium finish after a series of mixed results witnessed since the games begun on Saturday.

Two wins and two defeats left Kenya at an awkward position against hosts Uruguay in their final match which was a must-win for them, to be assured of a third-place finish.

Kenya lost to USA and Germany, who lead the standings in position one and two respectively.

Kenya began their campaign on the back foot after losing 14-10 to USA as missed conversion haunted the East Africans. John Okoth and Vincent Onyala had given the Kevin Wambua charges a 10-0 lead before the Americans came from behind to win it.

Shujaa were more clinical in their second match against Canada by taking a comfortable 19-0 half time lead thanks to tries by Kevin Wekesa, Chrisant Ojwang, and Floyd Wabwire. Nygel Amaitsa converted two tries as Kenya picked a 19-5 win in the end.

Another dominant 20-0 win over Belgium followed for Shujaa despite missing to convert any of the four tries scored by Kevin Wekesa, Vincent Onyala, Floyd Wabwire and Patrick Odongo.

Kenya’s inconsistency continued, however, in their fourth match when they lost 12-7 to Germany with Wabwire scoring the consolation try that David Nyagige converted.

Seeking redemption, Shujaa ended their campaign on a high yesterday morning by thrashing hosts Uruguay 22-14.

Odongo finished the second leg as Kenya’s best player with four tries followed by Wabwire with three tries as Wekesa, Okoth and Onyala scored two tries each.

USA and Germany top the log with 38 points each followed by Kenya on32 and Uruguay on 28 points.

Ahead of the Sao Paulo finale, the top four teams will qualify for the relegation and promotion SVNS Championship.

Lionesses picked only one win in South America when they saw off Argentina 12-10 before losing to China 19-5, Spain 19-14, South Africa 27-0 and Brazil 19-12.

Argentina lead the standings with 40 points, followed by South Africa on 34.

Spain are also on 34 points but sit third, while China occupy fourth place with 28 points.

Brazil are fifth with 22 points, while Kenya round off the standings in sixth place, also on 22 points.

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HSBC SVNS 2 Kenya Sevens Shujaa 
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