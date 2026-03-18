Kisii schools upgrade sibling rivalry as they fight for rugby 15s trophy

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Kisii School in action against Maseno during the rugby 15s final. [File,Standard]

Kisii School, Cardinal Otunga Mosocho and Nyambaria Boys will be upgrading their sibling rivalry in this year’s Lake Region Term One schools championships that start today at Maseno School as they fight it out for the Rugby 15s trophy.

Nyambaria and Cardinal Otunga Mosocho will be joining other Nyanza greats Anjego, hosts Maseno, Yala, Otieno Oyoo and Gendia in the tournament as they seek to dethrone Kisii Boys who are the reigning Federation of East Africa Schools Champions.

Kisii School and their home buddies Nyambaria are in pool A, together with Yala and Maseno; a group that has been classified as the most deadly, especially for the newcomers Nyambaria who are making a comeback after a seven-year hiatus.

Nyambaria coach Brian Nyariki says his boys are well prepared to bring down Kisii School at the preliminaries as they seek to stamp their power in the game.

“It’s never going to be a game for underdogs or the experienced but of the strongest. We are entering the regional championship with nothing less than aiming for straight wins. It doesn’t matter for how long any team has been in the championships but rather the strength to win,” said Nyariki.

Cardinal Otunga failed to outsmart their neighbouring brothers in the Kisii County finals and were beaten 13-3.

While reading correction notes from their match against champions Kisii Boys at the county level, Cardinal Otunga coach Edwin Metobo said the team had already learnt from their mistakes at the backlines as well as the centre and have made the necessary corrections ahead of the games.