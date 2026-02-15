Kenya Lionesses fall to Spain to end Nairobi Sevens on a low

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Lionesses Grace Adhiambo fights it out with Argentina during their 2026 HSBC SVNS 2 match at Nyayo Stadium on February 15, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Lionesses ended their 2026 Nairobi SVNS Women’s Division two on a low after losing their fourth match of the competition 14-5 to Spain at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts headed into the match behind their defeats to China, South Africa and Argentina.

Freshia Oduor kicked off the match with an early second minute try that gave Kenya a slender 5-0 advantage with the conversion attempt going wide before Abril Camacho Ruiz responded for Spain after the hooter, a try that Silvia Morales converted as the Europeans led 7-5 at the break.

Immediately after the restart, Denisse Gortazar dealt the hosts another blow when she scored a try converted by Carmen Miranda Miralles to extend Spain’s lead to 14-5.

The early second half try would prove to be only action of the half as Lionesses lost their fourth game at home.

Earlier in the day, they went down to Argentina 5-0.

Lionesses will be battling to finish among the top four women’s teams to be able to qualify for the World SVNS Championship finals later in the year.

The SVNS Championship will act as qualifiers for the Division One slots for the 2027 season.

The top four teams from Division two will play the top eight from Division One.