Audio By Vocalize

Former Nakuru Town MP Dr Charles Lwali Oyondi. [Courtesy]

Veteran politician and former Nakuru Town MP, Dr Charles Lwali Oyondi has died.

Oyondi, a veterinary doctor, served one term as MP for the now-defunct Nakuru Town Constituency after winning the seat in 1992 on a Ford Asili ticket.

He contested the seat again in 2002 under the Narc party but lost.

He was the younger brother of the late veteran opposition politician and former Butere MP Martin Shikuku, and served as the family spokesperson during arrangements for Shikuku’s funeral.

Oyondi joined active politics amid growing calls for a return to multiparty politics. Like his brother, Shikuku, he was at the centre of the push for multiparty democracy.

Shikuku had already established himself as a politician. One early morning in 1992, he hitched a ride in Oyondi’s car to their ancestral home in Butere. Shikuku was poor and could not afford the bus fare. Three hours later, they stopped in Nakuru for tea.

Street hawkers at the bus stop recognised Shikuku and told him he was a good man because he was a friend of Kenneth Matiba.

A shrewd politician, Shikuku seized the moment.

He told them he had brought greetings from Muthithi House, Matiba’s office, and that he had come with a man whom Matiba wanted to be their new MP.

Shikuku left Oyondi in Nakuru and boarded a 'Msamaria Mwema' bus bound for Butere. And that was how Oyondi was elected Ford Asili MP for Nakuru Town in 1992.

In November 2002, Dr Oyondi survived a shooting outside his Lanet residence during the election campaign, sustaining gunshot wounds. He was treated at the then Pine Breeze Hospital.

A six-man gang, which had followed him by car from Nakuru town centre, opened fire. One bullet struck him in the chest and exited through his right side.

According to a family member, Mzungu Lwali, Oyondi died after an illness on Tuesday at St Joseph Rift Valley Hospital in Gilgil, along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway, where he was receiving treatment.

Mzungu said burial preparations are underway.