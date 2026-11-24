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Mr Murungi, the Senate Deputy Speaker, recently announced his Gubernatorial bid, putting him on a collision course with Governor Mutuma. [File,Standard]

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma has castigated Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for endorsing Senator Kathuri Murungi for the Governor's seat on Sunday.

Mr Murungi, the Senate Deputy Speaker, recently announced his Gubernatorial bid, putting him on a collision course with Governor Mutuma.

Interestingly, President William Ruto has on several occasions publicly endorsed Governor Mutuma while visiting Meru.

On Tuesday, November 24, Mr Mutuma dismissed CS Murkomen for backing Senator Murungi for the seat, arguing that the president's endorsement carried more weight.

Murkomen was hosted by Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri, the Chairman of the Meru Parliamentary Group (PG) comprising 11 members, when he urged the people to elect Murungi in next year's polls.

The minister said Senator Murungi had done well in his mandate at the Senate for four years, as he vouched for his competence as Governor.

While telling the people to be 'kind' to the senator, Murkomen said while Murungi will be facing others for the seat, his heart was with the senator.

"He will bring order to Meru as Governor," he said.

His remarks have not gone well with the Governor who reminded the CS that President Ruto had in recent times expressed his preference for him.

He said Murkomen should focus on restoring security in Meru, where many people had been killed and large herds of livestock stolen, and compensating victims, not engaging in partisan politics.

"That (endorsement) was not appropriate. Two weeks ago, as I opened a new borehole at Kangeta prison I asked CS Murkomen to get out of his office and get down to work of restoring security in Meru and the country, like Deputy President Kithure Kindiki used to do when he was Interior CS. But what he has done is to stop at Buuri to endorse a particular candidate," said the county chief.

"Since CS Murkomen took over as Interior CS Meru has suffered huge losses. We have lost people, large herds of livestock, and experienced frequent attacks," said Mutuma.

He said families had been rendered poor, robbed of breadwinners, and living orphans and widows from relentless attacks mounted by cattle rustlers and bandits.

Mutuma said he had not been invited to Mr Rindikiri's event, but even if he had he would not have attended because he had prior engagement.

"I had a very tight schedule. But if I had attended, I would have been in the way of what was said there."

He said while Murkomen had a democratic right to declare his support, Dr Ruto's endorsement holds sway.

"President Ruto endorsed my candidature bacause I have restored peace and unity, and my development projects," he argued.

Mutuma was elected on an independent ticket alongside impeached Governor Kawira Mwangaza but has since announced he had joined President Ruto's UDA.