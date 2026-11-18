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Rising water levels have submerged vegetation around Lake Bogoria, raising concerns over nearby communities, agricultural land and the risk of the lake merging with Lake Baringo. [Courtesy]

The government says river works near Lakes Baringo and Bogoria are 95 per cent complete, as it seeks to control rising water levels and protect nearby communities and farmland.

The works, being implemented under the Lake Bogoria Irrigation Project by the State Department for Irrigation, involve stabilising riverbanks and redirecting water flows along Rivers Waseges and Loboi.

Irrigation Secretary Michael Thuita led a team of technical experts in inspecting the project, which is intended to manage water flows around the two lakes and prevent them from merging.

According to the State Department, Phase One of the project has reached approximately 95 per cent completion, with riverbank stabilisation works completed along the two rivers.

The department said the interventions had restored the rivers' flow paths, preventing them from draining into Lake Bogoria.

The works are intended to reduce pressure on Lake Bogoria and protect homes, agricultural land and communities affected by rising water levels.

Some residents had experienced the effects of the rising waters, including the submergence of homes and surrounding land. Community members who spoke during the inspection welcomed the progress, saying conditions had improved since the project began.

The government plans to begin Phase Two after completing the first phase. The next stage will expand irrigation activities, increasing the area under irrigation from the current 1,000 acres to approximately 6,000 acres.

The expansion will cover communities in Loboi and Sandai, with the government expecting it to increase agricultural production, improve food security and create opportunities for local livelihoods.

The State Department also said structures being built to stabilise the banks were nearing completion. Together with the river training works, they are intended to control water movement between the two lakes and reduce the risk of Lake Bogoria spilling into Lake Baringo.

Separately, the department has completed a bathymetric survey of Lake Baringo to establish baseline information on the lake's depth and water levels.

The findings are expected to guide technical decisions on whether some of the lake's water should be evacuated as part of wider efforts to manage rising levels.

The project combines river training, bank stabilisation and expanded irrigation as the government seeks to address the effects of rising water levels while increasing agricultural activity in the region.