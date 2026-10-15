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343 Baringo households to get electricity under Sh78.9m project

By David Njaaga | Oct. 15, 2026
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President William Ruto flags off the Sh78.9 million Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project targeting 343 households in Eldama Ravine Constituency, Baringo County. [Courtesy]

President William Ruto has launched a Sh78.9 million electricity project targeting 343 households in Eldama Ravine Constituency, Baringo County.

The Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project aims to extend power access to the households, potentially enabling residents to use electrical appliances and support businesses that depend on electricity.

The project was launched during Ruto’s development tour of the constituency. However, officials did not provide a construction schedule or expected completion date.

The number of households targeted and the project cost will provide benchmarks for tracking implementation.

Access to electricity can support household activities such as lighting and food storage, while businesses can use power to operate equipment and refrigeration. The benefits will depend on the reliability and affordability of the supply.

The electricity project is among several developments announced during the President’s tour of Baringo County.

Ruto opened the Eldama Ravine Huduma Centre, which is intended to bring government services closer to residents.

He also launched construction of a 70-kilometre road network linking Eldama Ravine, Mogotio and Baringo Central constituencies at a stated cost of Sh4.2 billion.

In Baringo Central, Ruto inspected construction of the 10,000-seater Kabarnet Stadium, which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

He also inspected the 480-unit Kabarnet Town Affordable Housing Project, with the government planning to expand the development to 1,000 units.

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Eldama Ravine Electricity Connectivity Last Mile Electricity President William Ruto
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