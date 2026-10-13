Magadi residents trek for kilometres in search of water as drought bites

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Magadi residents trek up to 45km for water as drought deepens. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Residents of Magadi in Kajiado County are grappling with an acute water shortage as a prolonged drought continues to devastate the region, forcing families to trek for kilometres in search of the precious commodity while livestock face an uncertain future.

With water becoming increasingly scarce, residents say they are being forced to travel up to 45 kilometres to access water, while a 20-litre jerrycan now costs as much as Sh150, placing an additional financial burden on already struggling households.

A spot check by The Standard painted a grim picture of desperate families, dry water storage tanks and thirsty livestock, with residents appealing to the government and other stakeholders to intervene before the situation deteriorates further.

Among the hardest-hit areas is Singiraine, a remote village where residents say the crisis has worsened over the past three months following the closure of Tata Chemicals Magadi, which previously supplied free water at various storage points across the area. Magadi residents trek up to 45km for water as drought deepens. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

The closure has left water points and storage tanks in the village dry, forcing residents to make difficult choices as they struggle to secure water for domestic use and their animals.

Residents say the only solar-powered borehole serving at least eight villages cannot meet the growing demand, resulting in long queues and prolonged waiting periods for both people and livestock.

Under the scorching sun, some families and their animals are reportedly going without water for up to three days, raising fears of disease outbreaks, livestock deaths and further economic hardship for communities that depend heavily on pastoralism.

“The situation we are in is desperate, and only God can save us. We have no water, our children and livestock are suffering, and we simply do not know what to do,” said Tabitha Lenkai, a mother of two.

For many households, the crisis has also disrupted movement and access to essential services, with residents saying the suspension of Tata Chemicals' operations has deprived them of an affordable means of transport.

They say the company's train service previously provided transport at about Sh100 for the 70-kilometre journey, but its suspension has left them dependent on motorcycles, which reportedly charge as much as Sh1,500 for the same distance.

Area Senior Chief Joseph Katitia said residents were struggling to access even the most necessities, warning that the cost of obtaining water had become unbearable for many families.

“We are forced to trek for more than 45 kilometres to reach a water point. For those who cannot make the journey, the alternative is to buy water from motorcycle vendors, who charge Sh150 for a 20-litre jerrycan,” said Katitia.

The chief appealed to the government to urgently provide alternative water sources and ease the suffering of residents whose livelihoods depend on livestock.

Residents fear that unless emergency measures are taken, the continuing shortage could trigger significant livestock losses, further undermining household incomes and food security in the drought-stricken area.

“If the government does not intervene urgently, we might start losing the livestock that we depend on for our survival,” said resident Moses Sarkina.

The community is now calling on the national government, the county administration and other development partners to deploy water tankers, rehabilitate existing water infrastructure and establish sustainable water sources to serve the affected villages.

Magadi residents trek up to 45km for water as drought deepens. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

They also want authorities to find an immediate solution to the disruption of water supplies previously associated with Tata Chemicals Magadi, even as discussions continue over the company's suspended operations.

The Ministry of Mining and Blue Economy suspended the operating licence of the giant soda ash producer on July 28 over unspecified non-compliance issues, bringing its operations to a halt.

The shutdown has since raised concerns about the wider economic consequences for workers, businesses and communities that rely on the company, with the water crisis in Magadi emerging as one of the most immediate humanitarian concerns.

Talks are reportedly underway between the Ministry of Mining and Tata Chemicals following the formation of a high-level committee co-led by the Principal Secretary for Mining and the company's chief executive officer.

The committee is expected to review the outstanding issues and make recommendations.

Meanwhile, an economic assessment dated October 13, 2026, has warned that the prolonged shutdown could have far-reaching implications for Kenya's economy, including employment, exports, government revenue and planned investment.

The assessment estimates that a 90-day closure could disrupt approximately Sh1.97 billion in normal business activity and place about 1,100 direct employees and contractor workers at risk of being affected.

It also estimates that export earnings equivalent to approximately $14 million could be exposed, while a proposed Sh3.62 billion expansion project faces uncertainty.

However, the figures represent projected economic exposure rather than verified financial losses, underscoring the need for an independent assessment to establish the actual impact of the shutdown on the national economy.

The suspension has also raised questions about government revenue, particularly taxes and mining royalties associated with the soda ash operations.

Historical company statements cited in the assessment indicate annual tax contributions exceeding Sh1.3 billion and royalties of approximately Sh560 million. The figures, however, require verification against official government records to establish the actual revenue affected during the closure.

As discussions between the government and the company continue, residents of Magadi say their immediate concern goes beyond the economic debate: they need water to drink, cook, care for their children and sustain their livestock.

For families in Singiraine and neighbouring villages, the crisis is worsening by the day, with residents warning that without urgent intervention, the prolonged drought and water shortage could escalate into a humanitarian crisis, threatening lives, livestock and livelihoods.