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Severe drought looms as country stares at acute food crisis

By Stephen Rutto and Osinde Obare | Jun. 18, 2026

Maize crop drying on a farm in Ainabkoi, Uasin Gishu County amid biting drought. [Courtesy]

Farmers in Kenya’s grain basket are staring at huge losses as maize fields go dry following a prolonged dry spell, a situation that is likely to cause a major food crisis.

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Kenya’s Grain Basket Prolonged Dry Spell Uasin Gishu And Trans Nzoia Maize Farming In Kenya
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